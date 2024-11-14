OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 115.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup stock opened at $127.46 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

