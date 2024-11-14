OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 4,888 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.