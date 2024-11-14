OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 1,107 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 283.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

