ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:IX opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ORIX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

