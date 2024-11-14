Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.