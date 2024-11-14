Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.