Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 320,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 837,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

