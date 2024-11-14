Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $189.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a market cap of $525.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

