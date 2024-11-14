Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,101 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

