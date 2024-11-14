Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

