Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.