Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 707 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 545,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

