Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 11,656 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $242.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

