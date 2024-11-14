Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CoStar Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,652,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,258,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

