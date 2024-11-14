Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

