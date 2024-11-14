Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $196.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.52 and a twelve month high of $199.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,452.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,773,872.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,773,872.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

