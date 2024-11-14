OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 24,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.58.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,658.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $150,013.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,658.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $441,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.