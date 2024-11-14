OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102,316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $135,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.03. 646,513 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

