OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,125 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $100,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 469,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 180,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

