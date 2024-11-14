OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $77,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 571,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 269,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

