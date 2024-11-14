OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,343. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

