OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $193.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $193,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.62. 1,084,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

