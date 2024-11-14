OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,924 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,524. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

