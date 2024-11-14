OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OmniAb makes up about 1.5% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OABI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OmniAb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 194,835 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in OmniAb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,722,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,038 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in OmniAb by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OmniAb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,859,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 39,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,340. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OABI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OABI

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.