Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $237.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

