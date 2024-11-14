Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $8.95 on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 24,923,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808,291. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
