Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
NextPlat Price Performance
Shares of NXPL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 119,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.92. NextPlat Corp has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.
NextPlat Company Profile
NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.
