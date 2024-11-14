Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 7,713,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,057,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

