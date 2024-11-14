OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Up 308.3% in October

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.99.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.