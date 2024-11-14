NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $138.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

NVDA stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,283,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,671,313. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $149.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

