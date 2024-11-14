NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Melius Research from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $146.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $149.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

