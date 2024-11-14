NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.16 and traded as high as $82.65. NVE shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 23,250 shares trading hands.

NVE Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. NVE’s payout ratio is 119.76%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,452. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

