Nuvei Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Nuvei has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nuvei to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

