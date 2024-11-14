Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

NPV stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

