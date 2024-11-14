Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 683,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

