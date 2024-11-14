Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JPC remained flat at $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

