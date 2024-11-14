Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

