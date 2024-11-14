NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $24.14. 7,387,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,079,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. The trade was a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,293 shares of company stock worth $5,679,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

