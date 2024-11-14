Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NICXF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Nicox alerts:

About Nicox

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.