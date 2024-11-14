Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NICXF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
About Nicox
