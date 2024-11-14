Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 10,300 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 307,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,778. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

