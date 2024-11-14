Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

