Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 240,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 182,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $111.60 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

