Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

