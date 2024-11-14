NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $334.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NICE opened at $199.17 on Wednesday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

