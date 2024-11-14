NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.