NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 5.79 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.75.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

