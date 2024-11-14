NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NEWTI stock remained flat at $25.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.