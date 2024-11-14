NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NEWTI stock remained flat at $25.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

