Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 56.2% in October

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the October 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

NRO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,137. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

