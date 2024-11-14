Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $830.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.64 and a fifty-two week high of $836.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

