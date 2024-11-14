Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $1,984,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,611 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

